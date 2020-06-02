NEW ULM — A man allegedly burglarized an occupied residence after he absconded from the regional detox center in New Ulm.
Faisal Mohamed Abdullahi, 30, of Chaska, reportedly escaped out an open door of the Brown County Evaluation Center on North Front Street Sunday evening.
About two hours later a woman reported a man came into her nearby residence. The woman said the intruder politely said, “Excuse me, ma'am,” before she ran out of the house.
Abdullahi was apprehended in the area about an hour later. He had a set of brass knuckles and other items taken from the residence, according to a court complaint.
Abdullahi was charged with felony counts of burglary and escape from custody Monday in Brown County District Court.
