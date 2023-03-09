WASECA — A Waseca man had two felony assault charges dismissed this month, with him pleading guilty to a misdemeanor disorderly conduct charge.
Maurice Dunn, 42, was initially charged in October before his sentencing on the misdemeanor charge on March 2 in Waseca County District Court. He won't serve any additional jail time after receiving credit for 39 days already served.
The charges came after a group accused him of threatening them with a tire iron at a Kwik Trip, according to a criminal complaint. He reportedly told police he was afraid of the group but never rushed at them with the tire iron.
