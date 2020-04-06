ST. PETER — A Mankato man is accused of raping a woman he knows in St. Peter last summer.
Joseph Arthur Willson, 29, was recently charged with felony counts of criminal sexual conduct in Nicollet County District Court.
A woman told St. Peter Police Willson raped her multiple times over a two-hour period in July.
Willson denied having any sexual contact with the woman, according to a court complaint.
The woman completed a sexual assault examination at a hospital. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension recently tested evidence collected during the exam and allegedly found Willson's DNA.
