ST. PETER — A Mankato man is accused of raping a woman he knows in St. Peter last summer.

Joseph Arthur Willson, 29, was recently charged with felony counts of criminal sexual conduct in Nicollet County District Court.

A woman told St. Peter Police Willson raped her multiple times over a two-hour period in July.

Willson denied having any sexual contact with the woman, according to a court complaint.

The woman completed a sexual assault examination at a hospital. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension recently tested evidence collected during the exam and allegedly found Willson's DNA.

