MANKATO — Drugs allegedly were found after a man admitted he had “lots” of contraband in his car.
A Mankato police officer stopped Kyle Allen Rogers, 25, who doesn't have a permanent address, because he had multiple warrants on Tuesday at Main Street and Victory Drive.
When the officer asked Rogers if there was anything illegal in the vehicle, Rogers reportedly responded: “Yes. Lots.” Rogers then offered to describe what was in the car but the officer declined and searched the vehicle, according to a court complaint.
The officer allegedly found two baggies containing a collective 18 grams of methamphetamine, as well as 17 prescription pills, evidence of drug sales and $1,600.
Rogers was charged Wednesday in Blue Earth County District Court with felony counts of drug sales and drug possession.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.