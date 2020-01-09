DELAVAN — A Bricelyn man has been charged after allegedly fleeing police in a stolen SUV before crashing into the side of a building in Delavan and overdosing on methamphetamine.
William Edward Scheier, 27, was charged with felony counts of theft, DWI and fleeing police Thursday in Faribault County District Court.
According to the charging complaint:
A Faribault County Sheriff deputy spotted a stolen SUV on Highway 109 Saturday night. The Chevy Trailblazer had been reported stolen that night from Wells.
The Trailblazer sped away at over 100 mph and the deputy lost sight of it during a chase in and around Wells. The deputy soon after located the SUV crashed into the side of a building in an alley just north of Johnny M’s bar.
A K9 found Scheier hiding in a shed on N. Main Street. Scheier appeared to be high and he was taken to the Blue Earth hospital. He told nurses he had been “eating” methamphetamine. His health deteriorated rapidly and he was intubated and transferred to a larger hospital.
The charges include a summons to appear in court later this month.
Scheler has three prior DWI convictions.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.