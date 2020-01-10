MANKATO — A man is facing a long list of charges after he allegedly crashed his vehicle in Mankato, took a phone from and threatened a witness, ran from police, bit and kicked an officer and refused a drug test.
According to a court complaint:
A man called 911 around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday after witnessing Abdikerim Beshir Nur, 22, of Faribault, crash into a parked car in an apartment complex parking lot on Hilltop Lane. The parked car was hit so hard it was pushed 40 to 50 feet.
Nur took the witness' phone and threw it in a snowbank as he ran away. Nur stopped running when a police squad approached but took off running again as the officer parked. He was apprehended after he tripped on snow and fell.
Nur appeared to be under the influence of a narcotic. His behavior “fluctuated from a state of rage to almost being passed out,” the cour complaint said.
Nur threatened to kill the witness who called police.
He told one officer that he was going to hell. He bit another officer in the arm and kicked the officer in the torso.
He continued to be combative with police as he was taken to the Mankato hospital and later to jail. He also was combative with emergency room staff and refused drug tests even after an officer obtained a warrant.
Nur was charged Thursday in Blue Earth County District Court with felony counts of assaulting a police officer and threats of violence. He also is charged with gross misdemeanor counts of DWI, interfering with a 911 call and obstructing the legal process. And he is facing misdemeanor charges for leaving the scene of a crash and fleeing police on foot.
