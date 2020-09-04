MANKATO — A drug dealer swallowed methamphetamine then ran away from the Mankato hospital, charges allege.
Jeffrey Russell Transue, 35, of St. Paul, was charged with felony counts of drug sales, drug possession and escaping from custody Thursday in Blue Earth County District Court.
Transue was caught with drugs when officers stopped his vehicle to arrest a passenger on a warrant on Tuesday, according to a court complaint. He allegedly had a baggie containing heroin and fentanyl in his possession along with nearly $2,700. Another baggie with methamphetamine was found in his vehicle.
Transue was taken to the Mayo Clinic Health System Hospital in Mankato after he told officers he had ingested 6 grams of meth.
Transue later reportedly fled from the hospital and was found hiding underneath a residence in the area.
