MANKATO — A wanted man reportedly threw drugs out of his car while fleeing police.
A Mankato police office attempted to arrest Jacob Spencer Langton, 29, of Mankato, on a parole warrant Tuesday afternoon near Division and Main streets in Mankato. Langton gave a false name and then spend off, according to a court complaint. He crashed over a curb and ran away.
Langton was found hiding under a blanket in a nearby residence.
Near Langton's vehicle authorities found a bag with a small amount of methamphetamine. Suspected meth residue was found in the car. It appeared Langton threw the drugs out of the car, charges allege.
Langton was charged Thursday in Blue Earth County District Court with felony drug possession, felony fleeing police in a vehicle, misdemeanor giving a false name and misdemeanor fleeing on foot.
