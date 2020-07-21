MANKATO — A driver reportedly had a blood alcohol concentration nearly twice the legal limit when he crashed into a light pole and a tree, injuring a passenger.
A witness reported there was a crash resulting in an unconscious passenger at about 1:30 a.m. Saturday in the 700 block of Glenwood Avenue.
The truck knocked down a light pole, went into a ditch, up an embankment and hit a tree, an officer reported.
Driver Travis Michael Munhall, 33, allegedly admitted he had been drinking and a breathalyzer showed he had an alcohol concentration of 0.15.
A passenger was groggy and was taken to a hospital. He later told authorities he had whiplash.
Munhall was charged Monday in Blue Earth County District Court with gross misdemeanor criminal vehicular operation and misdemeanor DWI. His legal residence is listed as Carona, California, but the complaint indicates he has been staying in the Mankato area.
