NORTH MANKATO — A man allegedly crashed into a tree while driving drunk with two children in his truck.
Ethan Wade Urban, 29, of Truman, was charged with gross misdemeanor and misdemeanor DWI Monday in Nicollet County District Court.
Urban drove off the road on the exit from northbound Highway 169 to Lookout Drive Sunday evening, according to a court complaint. Urban and two passengers, ages 5 and 6, were not injured.
Urban allegedly admitted he had “a couple of beers” and a breathalyzer allegedly showed he had an alcohol concentration of 0.11.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.