MANKATO — A Mankato man allegedly had a blood alcohol concentration of three times the legal limit as he fled from police with two children in his SUV.
Ryan Lee Stevens, 45, was charged with felony fleeing police, gross misdemeanor counts of DWI and child neglect and misdemeanor domestic assault Monday in Blue Earth County District Court.
A court complaint alleges:
Stevens shoved a woman when she tried to stop him from driving away from a Mankato residence with two children around 10:40 p.m. Saturday. The woman, who called 911 as Stevens left, had minor injuries on her arm.
A Mankato police officer spotted Stevens' vehicle on Stadium Road and attempted to pull him over. Stevens would not stop and turned onto Heron Drive.
A second officer arrived and tried to box Stevens in but had to move out of the way as Stevens nearly struck his squad. A third officer arrived and forced Stevens to a stop.
Stevens appeared extremely intoxicated and the two boys were sobbing in the backseat.
An initial breathalyzer showed Stevens had a blood alcohol concentration of 0.25 and a later test gave a reading of 0.24.
Stevens was taken to detox and the children were returned to the complainant.
