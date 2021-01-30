MANKATO — A drunken driver said he fled from a deputy because he didn't want to leave his car on the street, charges say.
Pedro Antonio Gonzalez Bonola, 30, of Mankato, was charged with felony fleeing police and misdemeanor counts of DWI, open bottle in a vehicle, and driving without a license Friday in Blue Earth County District Court.
A Blue Earth County sheriff's deputy tried to stop the vehicle Bonola was driving Wednesday night on Monks Avenue because the owner had a canceled license. Bonola would not stop until he pulled into his driveway on Cole Court, according to a court complaint.
Cans of beer were in the car and Bonola allegedly admitted he had been drinking. He failed field sobriety tests and a breathalyzer showed he had an alcohol concentration of 0.08, the charges say.
Bonola reportedly told the deputy: “I didn't stop because I didn't want to leave my car in the street.”
