MANKATO — A teenager allegedly kicked a police officer in the face after she was arrested for underage drunken driving.
A Mankato police sergeant stopped Allison Diane Doheny, 18, for running a stop sign around 12:50 a.m. Sunday. She was uncooperative and kicked at the sergeant, according to a court complaint. A breathalyzer allegedly showed she had an alcohol concentration of 0.29.
Doheny was taken to the hospital where she continued to be belligerent and allegedly kicked a Mankato officer in the forehead.
Doheny was charged Monday in Blue Earth County District Court with felony assault on an officer, gross misdemeanor DWI and misdemeanor underage consumption.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.