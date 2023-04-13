Weather Alert

...CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS LIKELY THIS AFTERNOON FOR SOUTH CENTRAL, EAST CENTRAL, AND SOUTHEAST MINNESOTA... .Temperatures are already in the 80s with a few hours of prime heating conditions left this afternoon, with relatively humidity values already in the upper teens to mid 20s. Winds are gusting to 20-30mph and will continue to do so, primarily out of the south. Any fires that form will have the ability to quickly spread this afternoon and evening. ...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE COMBINATION OF LOW RELATIVE HUMDITIES AND BREEZY WINDS ACROSS SOUTHERN AND EAST CENTRAL MINNESOTA... * WIND...South to between 15 and 25 mph with gusts of 30 to 35 mph. * HUMIDITY...Dropping in the afternoon to around 20 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. &&