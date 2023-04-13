NORTH MANKATO — An Elko man was accused of not returning a motorcycle after a test drive in North Mankato.
Theodore James Thompson, 43, faces three felonies for theft in Nicollet County District Court after being charged earlier this month.
A criminal complaint states Thompson and his relative came to a man's residence March 2 after expressing interest in buying the motorcycle. The man told police he had bought the motorcycle from Thompson's relative in May 2020 for $2,500.
After Thompson drove off on the motorcycle and didn't return, according to the complaint, the relative left in her own vehicle.
Although the man received a bill of sale at the time with the relative's driver's license information on it, he said he didn't receive a title despite asking for one. An officer confirmed the title hadn't been transferred to the man from the relative and Thompson.
Thompson reportedly didn't answer contacts from a North Mankato police officer. The officer did reach the relative, however, and reported it sounded as if a man was speaking to her in the background.
She denied selling the motorcycle, denied signing the bill of sale and claimed the motorcycle was taken from a storage unit without her consent, according to the officer. One of her family members might've given the motorcycle to the man, she stated, according to the complaint, and Thompson and she went to his residence to "repossess" it because the bank had a lien on it.
The officer reported the motorcycle didn't have a lien on it.
After following up with the man, the officer learned he had security footage of the interaction with Thompson and the relative. Footage reportedly showed Thompson inspecting the motorcycle while the man told him about improvements since the purchase.
At one point, the complaint states, Thompson asks the man what the price would be. The man gives him a price higher than what it went for last time, followed by Thompson saying, "Yeah ... that sucked, man."
Thompson's initial appearance is set for May 16.
