MANKATO — A Mankato man who allegedly was involved in a chase that ended in a crash with a sheriff deputy is now facing charges that include kidnapping.
Karl Alfredo Rosillo, 38, of Mankato, was charged with felony counts of fleeing police, kidnapping, drug sales and drug possession Friday in Blue Earth County District Court.
Law enforcement officers attempted to stop a vehicle in which Rosillo was a passenger Wednesday evening because Rosillo was wanted on a warrant.
The 17-year-old girl who was driving the vehicle later told police she tried to pull over, according to the court complaint. Rosillo allegedly overpowered her and from the passenger seat took control of the steering wheel and then the accelerator and brake.
The vehicle crashed head-on into a Blue Earth County Sheriff deputy's squad on Highway 22. The girl had minor injuries.
Seven baggies of methamphetamine, nearly $4,300 and multiple cellphones allegedly were found in the vehicle.
