MANKATO — A 21-year-old man chased two women and threatened a man with a pellet gun before he passed out in a campus-area apartment, charges say.
Dayton Christopher Moore, of Mankato, was charged with eight felonies Thursday in Blue Earth County in connection with a Tuesday incident that brought more than a dozen law enforcement officers to the College Station Apartments on Pohl Road.
Moore is charged with three counts of threats of violence, two counts of terroristic threats, two counts of stalking and one count of obstructing the legal process.
According to the court complaint:
Two women said they were driving through the parking lot of the apartment complex when an unknown shirtless man approached while staring at them. The man then chased after their vehicle and one of the women saw what appeared to be a gun in the man's pocket.
At one point before the woman got away and called 911, the man slapped their car and they initially thought the noise was a gunshot.
The man later identified as Moore soon after stepped in front of another car that was leaving the parking lot. The male driver said Moore took a handgun from his pocket and racked the slide. The man said Moore kept the gun pointed at the ground, but he feared Moore was going to shoot him. Moore put the gun back in his pocket and the driver got away.
Moore, who lives in the apartment complex, disappeared before officers arrived. Officers suspected he had gone into an apartment when they spotted an open window and blood on the window blinds. A baggie containing suspected drugs also was found outside nearby.
Inside the apartment officers found Moore bleeding and unresponsive on a couch. It's unclear whose apartment it was.
After multiple attempts to waken him, Moore began to kick at officers. When officers ordered him to show his obscured left hand, he hid it farther underneath him. Officers feared he had a gun so they used a stun gun.
Authorities did not find a gun, but they found a digital scale with cocaine residue in his possession. Moore told them were they could find an Airsoft gun he said he left outside. He said he carries the replica pellet gun only to intimidate people.
Before he was taken to jail, Moore went to the Mankato hospital emergency room and was treated for a cut on his hand. It's not clear how Moore got the injury, a Mankato Department of Public Safety official said.
