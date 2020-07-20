NICOLLET — A driver had drugs in his system when he caused a fatal crash on Highway 14 this winter, charges say.
Steven Paul Hess, 36, of Chaska, was charged with felony counts of criminal vehicular homicide and criminal vehicular operation as well as misdemeanor DWI Friday in Nicollet County District Court.
Hess allegedly caused a Jan. 21 crash that killed Aaron Glen Lloyd, 23, of North Mankato.
Hess was in an SUV when he collided head-on with Lloyd's car in the westbound lane of Highway 14 west of Nicollet, according to the State Patrol crash report.
Lloyd died at the scene. Hess was taken to the Mayo Clinic Health System hospital in Mankato with non-life-threatening injuries.
Portions of the highway were still covered in ice that afternoon following a snowstorm. It was the second fatal crash on the two-lane stretch of Highway 14 in that week, prompting a renewed push to expand the highway to four lanes.
The weather was not to blame in Lloyd's death, according to the charges filed against Hess.
Three witnesses said they were eastbound in vehicles behind Hess when he went into the westbound lane and hit an oncoming car.
One witness believed Hess was trying to pass slower vehicles in the eastbound lane.
Another witness said the segment of road was not icy when Hess veered into the wrong lane. She said Hess would have gone off the road into a ditch if there had not been an oncoming car.
From his hospital bed, Hess reportedly told an investigator he was eating while driving, saw a big flash and didn't know what happened next.
Hess had slurred speech and other indications he was under the influence, and hospital staff said it wasn't from anything they had given him, according to the court complaint.
He reportedly admitted to smoking methamphetamine but said it was three days prior.
The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension tested a blood sample and determined Hess had amphetamines and methamphetamine in his system.
A warrant has been issued for Hess' arrest. He was not in custody as of Monday afternoon.
