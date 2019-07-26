BUTTERFIELD — A man allegedly took an unprescribed painkiller before he caused a head-on crash that seriously injured another driver in April near Butterfield.
Justin Scott Goecke, 29, of Butterfield, was charged with felony criminal vehicular operation Thursday in Watonwan County District Court.
Goecke was northbound on 640th Avenue, went into the southbound lane and struck another vehicle the morning of April 10, according to the court complaint. Goecke said he lost control on a curve on the snow and slush-covered road.
A responding sheriff sergeant noted Goecke's back tires were bald and his front tires were nearly bald.
The driver of the other vehicle, Kathleen Svalland, had multiple injuries, including two broken ankles, a broken leg, five broken ribs and a broken chest bone.
The woman spent 22 days in three different hospitals. It is not known if she will ever be able to walk again, the court document states.
Goecke allegedly admitted to the investigator he had taken a pain pill earlier that day. He reportedly said a relative gave him the drugs because he was in pain after a foot injury and his doctor would not subscribe him painkillers.
The investigator obtained a warrant for a blood test, which allegedly showed Goecke had hydrocodone (a prescription opioid) in his system.
