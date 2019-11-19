MADISON LAKE — A suspected drunken driver allegedly told police she fled because she did not want to deal with another DWI charge.
Alysa Marie Hoeppner, 50, of Janesville, allegedly led authorities on a 5-mile pursuit Friday morning. A witness reported a woman later identified as Hoeppner was pulled over on the side of 620th Avenue for about an hour before she got out of her vehicle, urinated on the road, fell down while returning to the vehicle and drove off.
The pursuit went through Madison Lake and reached 90 mph before Hoeppner pulled over, according to a court complaint.
An open bottle of wine was found in Hoeppner's vehicle and she admitted she had been drinking but refused to take a breathalyzer, charges said.
Hoeppner reportedly said she did not stop because she did not want to go through the DWI process again. She was charged with a DWI in Waseca County on Oct. 23.
In addition to another DWI, Hoeppner also is now charged in Blue Earth County District Court with felony fleeing police and misdemeanors for having an open bottle and driving after license revocation.
