ST. PETER — A suspected drug dealer allegedly nearly struck a police officer with his car while fleeing arrest.
Lahai Paul Kamara, 35, who does not have a permanent address, was charged with felony counts of fleeing police, assault with a dangerous weapon, drug sales and drug possession Thursday in Nicollet County District Court.
Kamara was charged with additional felony counts of drug sales and possession of ammunition after a felony conviction Friday in Blue Earth County District Court.
According to the court complaints:
Suspected drug dealing was reported at a Mankato hotel May 1. A witness heard someone in a room rented by Kamara say: “Don't worry, I will get you stupid high.” A woman who was seen leaving the room was stopped by a police officer and had prescription pills and marijuana she admitted she purchased from Kamara.
Hotel management asked the room occupants to leave but they initially refused. They left as police arrived but left behind some marijuana and a backpack. Inside the backpack authorities found more marijuana, methamphetamine, a bullet, and a suspected drug sales ledger, as well as paperwork and photographs indicating the backpack belonged to Kamara.
The Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force attempted to arrest Kamara in his parked vehicle on Grace Street in St. Peter on Wednesday.
Agents boxed him in with their vehicles and two agents got out and approached him on foot. Kamara backed up his car, sped forward and got away. An agent had to jump out of the way as Kamara came within inches of striking him.
When another agent caught up to him and tried to force him to a stop, Kamara drove up onto a curb and through the lawn and parking lot of Central Square Apartments. The brief chase came to an end after Kamara's tire went flat.
Kamara then refused to unlock his doors, and agents had to break a window to get to him and arrest him.
In the car agents allegedly found methamphetamine, 10 pills of a prescription painkiller, drug paraphernalia and over $500.
