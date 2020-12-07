ST. PETER — A repeat drunken driver fled from police going more than 120 mph, charges say.
Charles Lee Moore, 32, of St. Paul, was charged with felony fleeing police, gross misdemeanor DWI, gross misdemeanor reckless driving and misdemeanor speeding Friday in Nicollet County District Court.
A St. Peter police officer stopped Moore for driving without a license but let him go with a warning on Thursday.
A short time later a Nicollet County sheriff's deputy spotted Moore speeding on Highway 169 on the north side of St. Peter.
Moore reached 85 mph, then slammed on his brakes and nearly caused the deputy to rear-end him, according to a court complaint.
The deputy tried to pull Moore over, but he allegedly sped off, at one point going over 120 mph. Near Highway 93, Moore slowed as if he was going to pull over, then accelerated again. The deputy was able to force Moore to a stop by using the pursuit intervention technique, the charges say.
Moore allegedly smelled of alcohol but refused to provide a breath, blood or urine sample. An empty bottle of gin was found in his vehicle.
Moore has a lengthy criminal history that includes two DWI convictions.
