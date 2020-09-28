ST. PETER — A stun gun did not stop a fleeing intoxicated motorcyclist who went 126 mph on Highway 169, charges say.
CJ Criner, 21, of Mankato, was charged with felony fleeing police, gross misdemeanor DWI and misdemeanor driving violations Monday in Nicollet County District Court.
Criner reportedly sped past a state trooper on Highway 169 south of St. Peter early Sunday morning.
Criner did not stop when the trooper tried to pull him over, according to a court complaint. Instead he tried to turn and go southbound. When the trooper blocked his path, Criner reportedly stopped, allowed a female passenger to get off and sped off again around the trooper's squad.
The trooper deployed a stun gun but it did not stop the fleeing motorcyclist.
The woman who got off the bike said the driver was an acquaintance named CJ or AJ with whom she had been visiting bars. She gave the trooper a backpack that she said belonged to the man. The bag contained an open bottle of rum.
Criner later was spotted stopped along the side of Highway 169 with another man nearby.
Criner allegedly admitted he was the motorcyclist who fled. He had a mark from a stun gun probe on his arm.
The other man said Criner called him for help after tipping the bike over and getting stuck.
A preliminary breathalyzer allegedly showed Criner had an alcohol concentration of 0.16. A second breathalyzer after his arrest gave a reading of 0.13.
