NORTH MANKATO — A former taxi dispatcher is accused of using company fuel cards to rack up about $6,419 in charges at a North Mankato gas station.
Jessica Olga Freerksen, 50, of Mankato, was charged with two felonies and two gross misdemeanors for financial transaction card fraud Friday in Nicollet County District Court. She was previously charged with financial card transaction fraud in March in Blue Earth County District Court, with a criminal complaint alleging she used taxi customer credit card information to buy auto parts and mobile game applications in 2021.
The charges filed against her Friday reportedly relate to 173 purchases using the card between Jan. 2-Dec. 9, 2021.
The owner of the taxi business reported in December that Freerksen had been using a fuel card without permission. Freerksen had been the company's dispatch supervisor and administrative assistant until late October.
Fuel cards were not for personal use, could only be used at North Mankato's Speedway gas station, and Freerksen never had permission to to use them, the owner stated.
An officer reviewed security footage from the gas station in December and reported seeing Freerksen and/or her son using the card on four separate occasions between Nov. 23-27, along with instances on Dec. 4, 8 and 9.
The officer met with her son on Dec. 15. He reportedly said the business owner gave his mom the card and he used it not knowing it had been stolen.
He added that he didn't know where the card was and ended the conversation by saying he "thought she was better than that," according to the complaint.
Freerksen initially agreed to speak with the officer on Dec. 20. The complaint states she didn't show up, then didn't return calls and voicemails left on her phone.
