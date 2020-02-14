MANKATO — A former employee of a Mankato group home is accused of stealing from a resident in her care.
Alyssa Beth Kongshaug, 22, of Chaska, was charged with felony counts of credit card fraud and financial exploitation of a vulnerable adult Thursday in Blue Earth County District Court.
Kongshaug exploited nearly $800 from a resident with disabilities while she worked as a house coordinator at a group home in Mankato from January through October last year, the charges said. She allegedly bought items for herself using the resident's debit card and wrote out a fraudulent $450 check.
