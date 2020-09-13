MINNESOTA LAKE — A hallucinating Mankato man allegedly looked into windows, punched the Minnesota Lake police chief then ran away with a knife.
Residents of a Minnesota Lake apartment complex on Wednesday reported a man was pounding on and looking into windows and threatened to hurt two children if he did not get his own children back, according to a court complaint.
Williams Joseph Barsness, 42, told responding officers he was looking for his wife and child who had been kidnapped and talked about seeing a dog that did not exist.
Minnesota Police Chief Benjamin Standahl called the woman who Barsness claimed was his wife. She said she was fine, she was not his wife and Barsness often hallucinates and becomes violent when he uses methamphetamine.
Barsness later allegedly punched the chief in the head and ran away while holding a knife that had been in his pocket. He was found hiding behind a tree and was taken to Mankato hospital before he was jailed.
Barsness was charged Friday in Faribault County District Court with felony and gross misdemeanor interfering with privacy, gross misdemeanor assaulting an officer and misdemeanor fleeing police on foot.
