MANKATO — A Mankato man allegedly fled from police for a second time this winter while high on drugs.
Brooks Carl Peterson, 37, was charged with felony fleeing police and gross misdemeanor DWI Tuesday in Blue Earth County District Court.
A Blue Earth County sheriff's deputy tried to stop Peterson early Saturday morning on North Riverfront Drive for driving after his license was suspended. Peterson did not stop until he reached his apartment off Riverfront Drive, according to a court complaint.
The SUV smelled like marijuana and Peterson allegedly admitted he had smoked the drug earlier that day, authorities said. Peterson said he didn't initially realize the deputy was trying to stop him, but a passenger said Peterson was trying to get away again.
Peterson also is facing charges for a similar alleged pursuit on Dec. 13 after which methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia allegedly were found in the SUV he was driving.
