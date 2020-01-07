WASECA — A driver allegedly was intoxicated when he crashed into a light pole Friday night during a high-speed chase through Waseca.
According to the court complaint:
A Waseca County sheriff’s deputy noticed a vehicle speeding on North State Street at about 11:40 p.m. By the time he turned around, the vehicle was already two or three blocks away.
The vehicle did not stop as the deputy approached with lights and siren. The deputy followed the vehicle at a speed of over 90 mph.
The vehicle crashed into a stop light pole while attempting to turn onto 22nd Avenue. An oncoming vehicle had the green light but stopped in time to avoid a collision.
The fleeing vehicle was heavily damaged. The driver appeared dazed and was bleeding from his head, so the deputy broke a window to get to the sole occupant.
The driver was identified as Richard Joseph Legarreta, 51, of Minot, North Dakota, and he was taken by ambulance to the Waseca hospital.
Legarreta later told the deputy he was staying at a Waseca hotel while working at a temporary job. He said he had four beers at a Waseca bar that night and was rushing to the hotel because he needed to use the bathroom.
Legarreta said he did not see the deputy behind him and crashed because one of his tires blew.
Legarreta was charged with felony fleeing police and misdemeanor counts of reckless driving and driving without insurance Monday in Waseca County District Court.
DWI charges could be added pending blood test results that were taken at the hospital. A breathalyzer taken after he was booked into jail more than four hours after the crash showed he had a blood alcohol content of 0.09.
Legarreta has one prior DWI conviction in North Dakota.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.