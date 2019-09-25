LAKE CRYSTAL — A man allegedly chased a woman he knows and intentionally rammed his car into her car.
Michael Paul Schugel, 34, of Lake Crystal, was charged with felony assault with a dangerous weapon and gross misdemeanor harassment Tuesday in Blue Earth County District Court. He also is charged with misdemeanor counts of domestic assault, property damage and leaving the scene of a crash.
The woman told a sheriff's deputy Schugel had been stalking and harassing her and he was waiting for her outside a Lake Crystal residence Sunday morning. Schugel allegedly blocked her car from leaving and slashed her tire. The deputy observed a slash in the woman's tire, a court complaint said.
When the woman managed to drive away, Schugel allegedly followed and rammed his car into her rear-passenger door. A witness told the deputy she witnessed the chase and crash, after which Schugel fled.
When he was located, Schugel said he only blocked the woman's car because construction limited parking in the area. He said she slashed his tire and rammed his car. He said he later accidentally struck the woman's car when they both backed up to leave at the same time.
