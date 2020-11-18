LE CENTER — A Le Center man is accused of raping and impregnating a 12-year-old girl.
Marcus Allen Owens Jr., 21, was charged with felony criminal sexual conduct Tuesday in Le Sueur County District Court.
A girl who knows Owens told authorities he raped her in September. The girl said she told Owens “no” multiple times and he told her to be quiet.
The girl became pregnant and a DNA a test showed Owens is the father, according to a court complaint.
Owens initially denied having any sexual contact with the girl. When confronted with the DNA results, he reportedly claimed he had consensual sex with the girl.
