NORTH MANKATO — A man allegedly choked a woman and cut her with a knife in a North Mankato apartment on Sunday.
Eziquel Ignacio Leal, 23, of Mankato was charged with felony and misdemeanor counts of domestic assault Monday in Nicollet County District Court.
Leal called 911 while driving a woman to a hospital with a bleeding cut on her arm.
Leal later reportedly told a police officer the woman threw a box of wine at him, hitting him in the groin. He said he responded by pushing her to a couch and holding her down, according to a court complaint.
Leal reportedly said he then got a knife and was attempting to cut open the box of wine to pour on the woman when he accidentally cut through the bag and cut the woman.
The woman told another officer she believed Leal stabbed her intentionally in the bicep. She also said Leal grabbed her throat and choked her multiple times until she could not breathe.
