MANKATO — A homeless man allegedly had a meth pipe in his pocket and assaulted police officers after he was seen wandering around a police station parking lot.
Jesse Allen Pepper, 39, wandered in the Mankato Department of Public Safety's parking ramp for more than a half-hour early Monday morning, according to a court complaint.
Pepper was arrested after he yelled vulgar comments at an officer.
Pepper appeared to be high and a pipe containing methamphetamine was found in his pocket, the court complaint said.
Pepper continued to scream and swear at officers on his way to and at jail. He allegedly fought with officers at jail, leaving one officer with a cut on his wrist and another officer with a swollen knee.
Pepper was charged Monday in Blue Earth County District Court with felony drug possession, gross misdemeanor counts of assaulting police and obstructing the legal process, and misdemeanor disorderly conduct.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.