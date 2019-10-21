MANKATO — A man is facing charges after he allegedly fought with police outside a downtown Mankato bar.
Hayden Thomas Maertens, 31, of Mankato, pushed officer Yajaira Casillas who intervened as Maertens attempted to accost a man outside Red Rocks around 1:30 a.m. Saturday, according to a court complaint.
Maertens then allegedly fought with police officer Steve Hoppe and they fell onto a brick retaining wall and then onto the ground.
Casillas deployed a stun gun and Hoppe also received some of the electric shock.
Hoppe had tingling followed by pain in his arm and soreness in his back after the confrontation.
Maertens was charged with one felony and two misdemeanor counts of assaulting a police officer Monday in Blue Earth County District Court.
