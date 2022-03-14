MANKATO — Police reportedly found two bags of cocaine on a Mankato man during a DWI stop Sunday.
James Antoine Smith, 44, was charged with two felonies for drug possession, two misdemeanors for DWI, and one misdemeanor for driving after revocation Monday in Blue Earth County District Court.
An officer reported Smith showed signs of impairment during a traffic stop, according to a criminal complaint. A preliminary breath test showed a .112 reading.
Officers allegedly found the two bags after arresting Smith. The substance in the two bags, weighing .81 grams and .86 grams, reportedly field tested positive for cocaine.
The incident occurred within a park zone, according to the complaint, resulting in one of the felony charges.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.