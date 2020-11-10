WINNEBAGO — A man allegedly punched and tried to run over another man outside of Winnebago Friday evening.
Steve Austin Thompson, 21, of Ceylon, was charged with felony and misdemeanor counts of assault Monday in Faribault County District Court.
A man told authorities Thompson drove him to a rural area near Winnebago, accused him of stealing from Thompson's grandmother and assaulted him. Thompson allegedly pushed the man to the ground and repeatedly punched him in the face. Thompson then allegedly got back into his truck and tried to run over the man, but the man rolled into a ditch to avoid being struck.
Thompson admitted he assaulted the man and two witnesses said they saw the assault, according to a court complaint.
