MANKATO — A 21-year-old man is accused of fleeing police on foot Tuesday after they attempted a traffic stop in Mankato.
Hay-Sau-Tuh Albert Tyndall, 21, no permanent residence, was charged with a felony for fleeing police Thursday in Blue Earth County District Court.
A witness told police Tyndall was overdosing at her residence Tuesday. After she administered Narcan, Tyndall woke up and left in a vehicle, according to a criminal complaint.
The vehicle's owner, whose daughter was also in the car, helped track the vehicle down on Highway 22. An officer tried to stop the vehicle, but the driver kept driving before pulling into a private driveway.
Tyndall then fled on foot, leading officers to dispatch a drone to try find him. The search was unsuccessful, and Tyndall has three active warrants for his arrest.
