MANKATO — The man accused of threatening two people with a knife in a hotel room Monday allegedly spit on a police officer while being arrested Thursday.
Brent D. Steinkopf, 37, no permanent address, was charged with felony assault on an officer and a gross misdemeanor for obstructing the legal process Friday in Blue Earth County District Court.
Officers arrested Steinkopf on warrants stemming from the hotel incident while he was eating lunch Thursday at The Salvation Army. He threatened to head butt the officers, spit toward one, then spit directly in the same one’s face, according to a criminal complaint.
Steinkopf was charged with felonies for assault and violent threats after the hotel incident Monday. He left the hotel before police arrived.
