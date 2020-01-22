MANKATO — A man allegedly left a toddler alone in a Mankato hotel room while he assaulted and twice strangled a woman until she was unconscious.
Keegan Dale Samsel, 27, who does not have a permanent residence, was charged with felony assault by strangulation, misdemeanor domestic assault and gross misdemeanor counts of child neglect and possessing ammunition after a felony conviction Monday in Blue Earth County District Court.
A woman summoned police to the AmericInn on Stadium Road Saturday morning and said Samsel assaulted her in a vehicle and again at the hotel.
In the vehicle Samsel allegedly pinned down and repeatedly punched the woman's hand. She had bruising and a cut on her hand, according to a court complaint.
When they got back to the hotel, the woman said Samsel slapped her three or four times in the face then choked her until she passed out.
The woman said when she regained consciousness Samsel made a comment about how easy it was to make her pass out and he choked her a second time until she blacked out again.
Samsel, who reportedly appeared to be intoxicated, denied assaulting the woman. An ammunition round allegedly was found in his pocket as he was taken into custody.
A 2-year-old was found unsupervised in a hotel room. The woman said Samsel would leave the boy in a second room and checked on him periodically.
Samsel reportedly was upset after being arrested for DWI the prior day. Officers investigating the DWI allegedly found that Samsel had left the toddler alone in the hotel for at least an hour. Samsel was charged with DWI but not with child neglect in that case.
