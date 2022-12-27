LE CENTER — A Mapleton man faces felony assault and property damage charges after being accused of threatening to stab a family member in Le Sueur.
Branden Michael Burg, 28, was charged Tuesday in Le Sueur County District Court.
A criminal complaint states Burg lunged toward the family member while holding a knife at her apartment, Le Sueur Meadows, Saturday. Police say Burg admitted to using methamphetamine earlier that day.
The incident reportedly led to a standoff between police and Burg, who refused to leave the apartment's balcony. Police reported seeing him punch the building's siding before ripping off the siding, a light fixture and door screen.
Burg eventually climbed down a ladder and was transported to a hospital for treatment, according to the complaint.
The apartment's property manager planned to provide police with an estimate on damage to the building.
