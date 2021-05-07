MANKATO — A patient at the Mankato hospital emergency room allegedly bit a nurse after he was caught with a crack pipe.
Eric Dexter Propes, 58, who does not have a permanent address, was charged with felony assault on a hospital worker and gross misdemeanor drug possession Thursday in Blue Earth County District Court.
Propes was hallucinating and being confrontational in the emergency room of the Mayo Clinic Health System hospital in Mankato Wednesday morning.
A pipe with suspected crack cocaine residue fell out from inside his hospital gown, according to a court complaint.
Propes then allegedly bit a nurse on the forearm, breaking the skin.
