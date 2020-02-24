MANKATO — A Mankato man allegedly assaulted, strangled and threatened a pregnant woman he knows.
Liban Kayze Jama, 20, was charged with felony threats, felony and misdemeanor domestic assault and gross misdemeanor interfering with a 911 call Monday in Blue Earth County District Court.
A neighbor reported people fighting at Jama's East Spring Street residence Saturday evening.
A woman told officers Jama slapped her face, pushed her to the floor, choked her multiple times, hit her in the side and the abdomen, and twisted her arm behind her back.
The woman, who was two months pregnant, said she tried to call 911 but dropped and broke her phone when Jama charged at her. Jama covered her mouth when she screamed for help and threatened to “do something really bad” if she did not stop screaming, a court complaint alleges.
The woman was having difficulty breathing and was taken to the Mankato hospital.
