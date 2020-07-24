MANKATO — Authorities are looking for a Mankato man who allegedly assaulted three women and a child, sending one of them to the hospital.
Devontay Laytreze Garrett, 26, was charged by warrant Wednesday in Blue Earth County District Court with felony counts of harassment and threats of violence and gross misdemeanor counts of assault and domestic assault.
Garrett allegedly pushed and punched a woman in the face during an argument Monday evening in a Mankato residence. He then allegedly assaulted three of the woman's family members when they intervened, including a juvenile girl.
The woman's grandmother was transported to a hospital. She had bleeding cuts on her lips and a growing bump above her eye that she said came from being punched in the face and head.
The girl said she was punched four or five times in the back of the head but she did not need medical treatment.
Garrett also reportedly threw items at the other people in the residence. As he left, he reportedly said he was going to to round up his family members and threatened they would return to “finish them off.”
Garrett's whereabouts were unknown.
