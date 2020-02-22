MANKATO — A Mankato man on probation for drug sales allegedly was caught with cocaine and 4 pounds of marijuana in his apartment.
Agents with the Cannon River Drug and Violent Offender Task Force searched an apartment on Huntington Drive last month after receiving tips that Medi Okugn Opiew, 27, was selling cocaine and marijuana.
Agents found around several bags of marijuana collectively weighing around 4 pounds, marijuana-infused butter and a small amount of cocaine, according to a court complaint. They also found over $5,400 in Opiew's pocket.
Opiew allegedly admitted he sells marijuana and uses cocaine.
Opiew was charged with three felony drug crimes Thursday in Blue Earth County District Court.
He is on probation for a 2018 drug conviction and has pending charges for an alleged robbery and an alleged assault.
