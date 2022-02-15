MANKATO — A Mankato man allegedly repeatedly called a person in January and February, which violated a no-contact order.
Jordan Christopher Knutson, 41, was charged with felony stalking and five gross misdemeanors for violating a domestic abuse no-contact order Monday in Blue Earth County District Court.
The person gave documentation to an officer indicating Knutson called her 18 times from different numbers on Jan. 31 and Feb. 1, according to a criminal complaint. She also provided voicemails reportedly left by Knutson.
On Feb. 3, an officer called Knutson and asked if he’d been calling the woman and if she’d been contacting him. Knutson allegedly said he wasn’t going to talk about it before hanging up.
