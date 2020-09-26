MANKATO — A woman needed stitches after she allegedly was twice assaulted by a Mankato man she knows.
Willie Sutton III, 38, was charged with felony and misdemeanor counts of assault Thursday in Blue Earth County District Court.
A woman reported Sutton punched her in the lip during an argument Tuesday and she needed stitches. The next day Sutton allegedly punched her multiple times in the torso and bit her hand.
A police officer observed the woman had two stitches and dried blood on her hand, according to the court complaint.
