MANKATO — A Mankato man is facing charges after an alleged drug deal involving a juvenile buyer, counterfeit payment and a foot chase.
Hunter Gordon Nystrom, 21, was charged with felony drug sale to a minor and gross misdemeanor theft Thursday in Blue Earth County District Court.
Nystrom sold marijuana to a 14 year-year-old girl early Monday morning, according to a court complaint.
When he realized the girl had paid with $60 in counterfeit bills, Nystom reportedly chased the girl and her 15-year-old friend. He caught the friend and took her phone as “collateral” until the buyer provided real payment.
Nystom allegedly admitted to selling marijuana to the 14-year-old after the girl called police and turned over the drug.
