MANKATO — A patient at Open Door Health Center allegedly threatened to “kill someone” if his prescriptions did not get refilled.
John Martin Maloney, 43, of Mankato, was charged with felony threats and misdemeanor disorderly conduct Thursday in Blue Earth County District Court.
Maloney became belligerent during a phone call to the clinic on March 12. At one point he allegedly told a nurse: “If someone doesn't fill my medication, I am going to kill someone.”
