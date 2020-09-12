NORTH MANKATO — A man who was upset about missing vaping cartridges allegedly repeatedly punched another man in the head.
Gregory Lee Amos, 33, of St. Peter, was charged with felony and misdemeanor assault and misdemeanor disorderly conduct Thursday in Nicollet County District Court.
A man said he was on a couch in a North Mankato residence on Sept. 1 when Amos came in and punched him in the face multiple times. During the assault Amos asked who had his stolen “carts,” charges say. The complainant believed Amos was talking about vaping cartridges.
The complainant had jaw pain and swelling on one side of his face and bruising around an eye, according to a court complaint. He took himself to a hospital.
