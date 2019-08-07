MANKATO — A Mankato man is accused of threatening a neighbor with a knife during an argument.
Marc Randall Buchanan, 74, reportedly had a confrontation with neighbors at Chatham House apartments in downtown Mankato over money he believes he is owed.
At one point Buchanan left a note on the neighbors' doormat and told one of the neighbors to hang himself, according to a court complaint. He came back holding a knife but did not use it, the report said.
While he was talking with police, Buchanan reportedly noted that he is a “white man” and asked officers why they were siding with “those people.”
Buchanan was charged with felony counts of assault with a dangerous weapon and threats of violence Tuesday in Blue Earth County District Court.
