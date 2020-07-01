NEW ULM — A New Ulm woman allegedly threw a knife at a man and threatened to kill him after police arrived.
Lori Jane Nelson, 57, was charged with felony counts of assault with a dangerous weapon and threats of violence Monday in Brown County District Court.
A man said Nelson threw a kitchen knife at him but did not hit him Sunday night in a New Ulm apartment.
Nelson reportedly admitted she threw a knife, adding “sometimes you just have to stand up for yourself.” She said the man threw the knife back at her, according to a court complaint.
Nelson reportedly yelled a threat to kill the man as officers escorted her out of the residence to be taken to detox.
