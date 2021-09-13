MANKATO — A woman remains hospitalized and charges are pending after she allegedly twice fled from authorities and crashed into a deputy's squad Friday evening in Mankato.
Police were called to a disturbance in downtown Mankato and a 37-year-old woman fled in a vehicle. A pursuit into the north side of Mankato was terminated due to unsafe speeds, said Dan Schisel, associate director of the Mankato Department of Public Safety.
The woman returned to the downtown area and threw a can of alcohol at a parked squad vehicle, Schisel said. During a second pursuit, the woman sideswiped multiple parked vehicles. At about 8 p.m. she crashed head-on into a Blue Earth County Sheriff's Department squad on Cherry Street near Second Street.
The woman appeared to be under the influence and was taken to the Mayo Clinic Health System hospital for an evaluation.
Schisel declined to name the woman because she was not arrested and has not yet been charged. Recommended charges include assault, criminal vehicular operation and DWI.
The deputy who was hit head-on sustained minor injuries.
